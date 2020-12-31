Bhopal, Dec 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 844 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total case count to 2,41,791, a health official said.

With eleven more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll rose to 3,606.

A total of 866 patients were discharged from hospitals since Wednesday evening, taking the state's overall recovery count to 2,28,831.

Of new fatalities, two each died in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior and one each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Narsinghpur and Balaghat districts, the official said.

Of 844 new cases, Indore accounted for 234 and Bhopal 158.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 54,918, including 873 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 39,281 with 577 fatalities.

Indore now has 2,977 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 1,996.

With 27,721 new tests conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 46,41,648.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,41,791, new cases 844, death toll 3,606, recovered 2,28,831, active cases 9,354, number of tests conducted so far 46,41,648.

