Thane, Jun 20 (PTI) Thane has reported 849 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,18,884, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

There was no report of any fatality and the death toll in the district stood at 11,898, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

Thane had reported 837 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 957 infections on Friday, as per official data.

