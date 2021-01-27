Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) Haryana recorded 87 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while no death due to the infection took place in the past 48 hours, according to a health department's bulletin.

The total number of fatalities in the state stands at 3,014, same as on Monday, it stated.

The 87 fresh cases included 20 from Gurgaon and 11 from Faridabad.

The total number of infections reported in the state has now risen to 2,67,504, the bulletin stated.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 1,254, while 2,63,236 patients have recovered. The recovery rate is 98.40 percent, it said.

