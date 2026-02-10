Kohima, February 10: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery results of today, February 10. The Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery is a popular Nagaland lottery draw, held at 1:00 PM. It continues to be a major highlight for lottery participants who seek to win the life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery of today, February 10.

The results of the 1 PM Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery draw will be released shortly after the live draw concludes in Kohima. Known for its transparency and legality, Nagaland's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery operated under the strict guidelines of the Lotteries Regulation Act. Once declared, Nagaland lottery players can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of February 10 to check the full winners' list of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Clover Monday Lottery Result of February 9 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Shine Tuesday Weekly Lottery Here:

They can also watch the online telecast of the Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery, which has been provided above, to keep track of the results and winning numbers of today's Nagaland lottery. It is worth noting that the "Dear Shine" lottery is part of a structured weekly program managed by Nagaland. The Tuesday schedule of Nagaland lottery is unique as it offers lottery players three distinct opportunities to win throughout the day with Dear Shine Tuesday lottery at 1 PM, Dear Prestige at 6 PM and Dear Destiny at 8:00 PM.

Trending keywords used by Nagaland lottery players for today's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Shine Tuesday 1 PM Result", "Lottery Sambad Result Today", "Nagaland Lottery 10.02.2026", "Dear Shine Tuesday Result PDF Download", "Dear Shine Tuesday Winners List", and "Nagaland Lottery Morning Draw Live". Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Dear Shine Tuesday weekly lottery.

