New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Delhi recorded 871 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 more fatalities in a day, even as the case positivity rate slipped 0.99 per cent, authorities said on Wednesday.

This was the third consecutive day when the daily rise in cases remained below the 1,000 mark. On Tuesday, 939 new instances of the viral infection was reported, while the previous day the rise was 803, the lowest since August 17 when 787 cases were recorded.

These 871 new cases came out the 87,861 tests, including 45,816 RT-PCR tests and 42,045 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6,19,618 and the death toll rose to 10,347 on Wednesday, officials said.

The tally of active cases on Wednesday dropped to 8,003 from 8735 on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)