New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that 88.6 per cent of women have given birth in institutions and 78 per cent of mothers have received post-natal care in 2019-20 in the country.

The Union Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in this regard.

"Strong Women=Healthy Nation With a special emphasis on women, India's health indicators are rising under PM Narendra Modi ji. 88.6 per cent of women have given birth in institutions and 78 per cent of mothers have received post-natal care in 2019-20," tweeted Mandaviya.

Earlier today, Mandaviya inaugurated the second Global Chemicals and Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hub. (ANI)

