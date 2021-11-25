Madhya Pradesh, November 25: A shocking incident has come to the light from the Damoh district where a 15-year-old rape survivor allegedly killed her baby on November 10. The police arrested the girl on Tuesday on the charges of murder.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, The girl was raped in February this year and gave birth to the baby in October. She was discharged from the hospital on November 5. Reportedly, she killed her 40-days-old out of humiliation on November 10. Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor Who Was Seven Months Pregnant Dies of Pregnancy-Related Complications at Bareilly Hospital.

On November 10, at the local community health center, she told the health workers about the baby's health. Upon the baby's check-up, the doctors found no sign of life, and the baby was declared brought dead. The post-mortem report confirmed that the baby died of strangulation.

During questioning, the girl reportedly confessed to her crime to the police. The girl was charged with the murder case on the basis of the autopsy report. The girl was sent to a correctional home by the Juvenile Justice Court. Tamil Nadu Horror: Minor Girl Raped Repeatedly By 20-Year-Old Youth in Trichy; Accused Arrested.

As per the police, the girl had a close relationship with a 17-year-old boy. The boy had raped her in February. The girl's family had registered a complaint against the boy in August when they came to know about the crime. The boy was booked under the POSCO Act and was sent to the juvenile home.

