Amaravati, Feb 21 (PTI): The number of active coronavirus went up by 16 to 620 as Andhra Pradesh reported 88 fresh positives, the highest in ten days, with 72 recoveries on Sunday.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported during the 24 hours ending 9 am, the latest bulletin said.

Chittoor district reported 21, Krishna 19 and Visakhapatnam 11 cases afresh in a day while seven districts added less than ten each.

Three districts reported no cases, according to the bulletin.

The gross positives in the state now touched 8,89,298, recoveries 8,81,511 and deaths 7,167.

The active caseload in Krishna district went past the 100 mark to 102, an increase of 15 over the previous day.

Vizianagaram has only seven active cases now.

