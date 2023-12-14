Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) The 8th Assam International Agri-Horti Show 2023 will be held from December 16 to 18 in Guwahati, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Bora said with the past seven shows, this important event has proven to be of immense help to all the stakeholders in agriculture and horticulture fields, mainly the farmer community.

"The show will have eight different technical sessions deliberating on issues affecting the agriculture and horticulture areas. It will also have a buyer-seller meet and discussions on climate change," he added.

The earlier editions of the show had helped farmers of the state immensely with many adopting new technologies as well as starting multi-cropping in the same land, Bora said.

"Keeping in mind the past experience, we have kept the theme for this year's show as 'Marching Towards Self Sufficiency, Maximising Farmers' Income'. We have designed the show accordingly," he added.

Apart from participants from across the country, Bora said altogether 11 foreign countries -- Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Bhutan, New Zealand, South Korea, Mongolia, Iran, Indonesia, Seychelles and Bangladesh -- will participate in the event, to be held at Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara.

"There will be a total of 393 stalls in the show. Out of these, 233 will be by farmers and entrepreneurs with the products for display and sale, 80 by government agencies and departments, 50 by nurseries and 30 will be food stalls," he added.

For the first time, a dog show and competition will be organised in collaboration with the Faculty of Veterinary Science of Assam Agriculture University, the minister said.

"Apart from general visitors, we hope that around 10,000 farmers will join the first day's programmes. We have allocated Rs 7.5 crore as total expenditure for the show," he added.

