Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) At least nine Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested from Ghatkopar area of Mumbai for staying illegally in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Police also found three children staying with the group of Bangladeshis and deciding on legal action, an official said.

These Bangladesh nationals were held on Tuesday during raids under a special drive.

Police recovered fake documents from their possession, the official said, adding that an FIR was registered.

The Maharashtra government has cracked a whip to flush out Bangladeshi immigrants staying illegally in the state by fraudulently obtaining Indian documents.

