Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): The police have arrested nine people involved in clashes that took place between two groups in Datoda village of Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday.

The incident took place after a person made some remarks against a community. Around 10 people were said to be injured, the police said.

Also Read | Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2022: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on His Birth Anniversary.

"A person named Kishor Pitaiswal had lent Rs 2,200 to his employee Akhilesh and kept his phone as security. However, around 10 days ago, Akhilesh quit the job to work with Narendra Kumawat. When Akhilesh along with Narendra went to Kishor to return the money, Kishor made some remarks against Narendra which led to clashes. In the incident, some houses were vandalised and several vehicles were also damaged," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virdey said.

On the basis of the complaint by both groups, the police have registered a case under the relevant sections.

Also Read | RBI To Adopt Graded Approach To Introduce 'Central Bank Digital Currency' To Ensure Conformity With Objectives.

Further investigation into the matter is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)