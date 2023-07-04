Patna, July 4: Nine people were killed in lightning strikes in seven districts of Bihar on Tuesday, officials said. Banka and Buxar districts reported two deaths each, followed by one each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Jehanabad, Aurangabad and Jamui, they said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: 50% Central Security Personnel in Each Booth, Directs Calcutta High Court to Nodal Officers.

Kumar appealed to people to remain alert and vigilant during inclement weather.

