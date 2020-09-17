Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday seized 90 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 50 lakhs from three drug peddlers in Bengaluru.

The three, namely, Aajan Pasha, Madyana Vali, and Mohammed Abbas have been arrested and a four-wheeler, a weighing machine, and three mobile phones have been seized from them, an official from CCB, Bangalore informed.

"The accused used to get ganja from a person named Praveen from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. They supplied the narcotic to sub peddlers, who then sold it to students and other customers in Bengaluru and other districts of the state," the official added.

The official also said that another accused, Happu, is currently absconding.

A case has been registered in the Kadugodi Police Station and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

