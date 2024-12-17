New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) As many as 92 Lok Sabha members on Tuesday used paper slips to cast their votes at the introduction of a bill relating to simultaneous polls, sources said.

For the first time, an electronic voting system was used for voting on the introduction of 129 Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha after proceedings shifted to the new Parliament House last year.

Of the 461 members voting, 369 could cast their votes without error. But 92 had to use "correction slips". As many as 263 members voted in favour of the introduction of the bill and 198 against it.

Being a first for the MPs, 369 of them cast their votes through the vote recording machine. The remaining 92 votes were cast through slips of which 43 were in favour and 49 were against the motion.

