Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood offered prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple during the sacred Thomala Seva on Wednesday.

The actor was accompanied by his wife, Sonali, and son Ishant as they participated in the early morning ritual dedicated to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

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Sonu Sood and his son were seen dressed in a white veshti (dhoti), an unstitched garment widely worn in South India for religious occasions. Draped over their bare torsos were vibrant red-and-gold angavastrams. Both also wore a sacred thread, known as Kalawa or Mauli, tied around their wrists.

Sonali Sood complemented the traditional setting in an elegant emerald green saree, featuring a gold zari border.

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The Tirumala shrine also witnessed visits from other prominent personalities. Film actress Samyuktha Menon offered prayers dressed in an off-white saree.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket captain Mithali Raj participated in the Thomala Seva rituals, while Indian badminton player Srikanth Kidambi visited the temple along with his wife to seek blessings.

Situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji. The centuries-old shrine remains one of the most visited religious sites in the country, attracting millions of devotees annually from India and abroad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)