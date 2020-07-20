New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Delhi recorded 954 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.23 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,663, authorities said.

For the last nine days, fresh cases were being reported in the range of 1,000-2,000 consecutively.

On Monday, the cases dipped to three-figure count.

Thirty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On Friday, the city had reported 26 deaths, the lowest single-day COVID-19 fatality count since June 9. The number of fresh cases on Friday stood at 1,462.

The active cases tally on Monday was 15,166, down from 16,031, the previous day.

Delhi had crossed the 1,000-mark in COVID-19 tally on April 11.

The number of fresh cases reported on June 19 stood at 1,211.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,628 on Sunday.

The Monday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,663 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,23,747.

