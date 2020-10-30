Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (PTI) As many as 969 new cases of coronavirus came to light in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the infection count to 1,72,009, the state health department said on Friday evening.

1,027 COVID-19 patients were discharged upon recovery during this period, it said.

The death toll went up to 3,714 with six more persons succumbing to COVID-19.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,009, new cases 969, death toll 3,714, discharged 1,55,105, active cases 13,190 and people tested so far 60,02,273.

