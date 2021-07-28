New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Nearly 38,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the cumulative number to 97,79,440, according to the city's daily vaccination bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The city administered 37,825 doses on Tuesday, of which 13,827 were first doses and 23,998 were second doses.

The national capital, as on Wednesday morning, had a balance stock of 7,11,380 coronavirus vaccines comprising 4,87,410 Covishield and 2,23,970 Covaxin doses, according to the data shared by the government.

A total of 62,490 Covishield and 29,360 Covaxin doses were added to the stock on Tuesday.

The doses will go out of stock in three days, the bulletin stated.

On account of limited supply of Covid vaccine, the Delhi government has reserved Covishield shots only for beneficiaries whose second dose is due, across all its vaccination centres till July 31.

The state government has also put a "20 per cent cap" on Covaxin due to its limited stock and irregular delivery cycles.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi stands at 97,79,440, including 73,24,923 first doses and 24,54,517 second doses, it noted.

