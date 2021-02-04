Aizawl, Feb 4 (PTI) At least 9,995 healthcare workers in Mizoram have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an official statement said on Thursday.

Sixty-five per cent of the total 17,500 healthcare workers or 9,995 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

Mizoram ranks 5th among Indian states in vaccinating the highest number of persons, the statement.

A total of 27,000 frontline workers have been registered to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

A meeting of important officials, churches and doctors to review the COVID-19 scenario in the state on Thursday deliberated about the proposals from Mizoram University and school education department about reopening of university and institutions.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Thursday reported no new COVID- 19 case.

The state's tally is now 4,376 of which 4,342 people have already recovered from the infection.

Mizoram now has 25 active COVID-19 cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)