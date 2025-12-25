Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): An accident claimed the lives of several people after a lorry rammed into a private bus near Gorlathu village on National Highway 48. The incident occurred when the fuel tanker truck, allegedly, lost control, jumped over the divider and collided with the bus.

According to IGP Dr BR Ravikante Gowda, the bus was headed to Gokarna from Bengaluru when the accident occurred. "A seabird bus was going to Gokarna. A fuel tanker truck rammed the bus by jumping over the divider. As per preliminary investigation, eight people have died, a few escaped with injuries, and the container driver also died. In total, nine people have died." IGP Gowda told reporters.

Also Read | Christmas 2025 Celebrations: PM Narendra Modi Joins Christmas Prayers at Cathedral Church in Delhi, Extends Message of Peace and Harmony (See Pics and Video).

The accident left several people injured, with one person sustaining 20% burns and referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment. The police official stated that there were 32 people on the bus, including the driver and conductor.

"One injured person has been referred to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru as their 20% body has been burnt... According to our information, there were 32 people on the bus, including the driver and the conductor.", Gowda added.

Also Read | Kashmir Weather News Today: Night Temperature Drops Below Zero in Valley; Tourists Arrive for Christmas, New Year 2026 Celebrations.

A school bus carrying 48 students, which was travelling parallel to the private bus, collided with the burnt bus, but none of the children were injured. The school bus driver, who witnessed the entire incident, is assisting the police with their investigation.

"A school bus travelling from T Dasarahalli to Dandeli, travelling parallel, also collided with the burnt bus. Fortunately, nothing happened to the 48 students who were on that bus. That school bus driver is the eyewitness to the whole incident. We are also recording his statement... Further enquiry is on," IGP Dr Ravikante Gowda added.

The lorry, which was travelling from Hiriyur to Bengaluru, reportedly crossed the divider, causing the collision. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Hiriyur Rural Police Station.

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which claimed several lives.

Taking to X via @rashtrapatibhvn, the President offered her condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.

In her statement, President Murmu wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which has led to the loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Rescue operations are currently underway, and authorities are recording the statements for further enquiry in the case.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic mishap in Chitradurga district, Karnataka.

In a message shared through the official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

In light of the tragedy, the Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. Additionally, Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured in the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi..." said the Prime Minister, according to PMO India X post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)