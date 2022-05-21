New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) "A Tale of Two", a new romantic comedy-drama on modern-day relationships, will be staged here in the capital on Sunday.

Touted to be an emotion-filled conversational journey, the 75-minute long English play will be held in a 'supper theatre format' with live music and dance performances at Select CITYWALK.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Tunnel Collapse: 3 Bodies Recovered So Far, 6 Still Feared Trapped in Ramban.

Directed by Nikunj Wadhawan of "Sweet Suite" and "Mulakaat" fame, "A Tale of Two" presents the story of an ex-couple, who after bumping into each other at a birthday party, try exploring the unresolved matters between them in their pursuit to seek closure.

Now, will their confrontation help them seek the answers or will time unravel something new just like it happens in modern relationships are among the things that the audience will discover in this thought-provoking play touching upon various topics such as friendship, love and romance.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: 14-Year-old Girl Gang-Raped in Nagaur, 5 Booked.

"The play brings a light-hearted and satirical look at the tangled web of emotions that define modern-day relationships. We have worked on it for approximately two months starting from script/concept to casting.

"It took over a month to conceptualise the play wherein we thought of ideas to replace background music with live music on stage via a vocalist who also plays the guitar," said Nupur Khhosla, the curator and founder of production house 'Theatricalls'.

Khosla, who has earlier successfully produced the theatre adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's "Dial M For Murder" and English playwright Fredrick Knott's award-winning play "Wait until dark", aims to make theatre accessible for all by bringing theatre to "hip spaces" and not just regular theatre places.

On hosting the play at the shopping centre, Gitanjali Singh, vice-president marketing at Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, said they are proud to support and actively provide a platform for all our homegrown artists to showcase their art and talent at the shopping centre.

"It is our constant endeavour at Select CITYWALK to provide a space for our patrons to come together as a community that appreciates and uplifts the Arts & Culture scene in the city," she added.

The tickets are priced at Rs 499 per person.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)