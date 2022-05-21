Jaipur, May 21: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five people, including four juveniles, in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened on April 6 in the Chitawa police station area when the girl had gone to attend a family function.

The accused threatened her and raped her in the fields. One of the juveniles is the victim's relative, police said. "A case has been registered in the regards against five people at the Maroth police station yesterday and the accused are being searched," Kuchaman City Circle Officer Sanjeev Katewa said. Vijay Babu Slips Out of Dubai and Move to Another Country After Being Accused of Rape? Red Corner Notice To Be Issued on Tuesday.

The girl was upset for the past a few days and the incident came into light on May 19. Police said the medical examination of the girl was done on Friday night at a government hospital.