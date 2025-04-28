New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Aadhaar number holders carried out more than 2,707 crore authentication transactions in 2024-25 including 247 crore such transactions in March alone, underlining the growing adoption and utility of the 12-digit unique identifier.

The total number of authentication transactions in March 2025 (at 246.75 crore) is higher than the transactions clocked during the same period last year as well as in February 2025.

"Since inception, the cumulative number of authentication transactions have crossed over 14,800 crore," an official release said.

The artificial intelligence/machine learning-based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions developed in-house by UIDAI have been witnessing significant growth.

In March, more than 15 crore such transactions took place, indicative of the growing usage, adoption of this authentication modality and how it is benefiting Aadhaar number holders seamlessly, the release said.

Over 100 entities both in government and private sector are using face authentication for smooth delivery of benefits and services.

The total number of eKYC transactions (44.63 crore) carried out during March 2025 is over six per cent more than the numbers during the same period last year. The cumulative number of e-KYC transactions has touched 2356 crore as on March 31, 2025.

Similarly, 20 lakh new Aadhaar numbers were generated in March 2025 and over 1.91 crore Aadhaars were updated following submissions from Aadhaar number holders, the release added.

