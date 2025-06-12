New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the Air India plane crash at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according to an official.

Air India's Dreamliner Boeing 787 aircraft, involved in the crash, had 242 people on board, including 12 crew members.

AAIB Director General and Director of Investigation at the agency, among others, will be leaving for Ahmedabad, the official said.

Under the civil aviation ministry, AAIB is responsible for the classification of safety occurrences, involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents and serious incidents.

It carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

"We are aware of initial reports and are working to gather more information," Boeing said in a statement.

