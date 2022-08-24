New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

"BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka," Bharadwaj said addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that he had received an offer by the Bharatiya Janata Party to split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in what he claims was a quid pro quo as the CBI initiated a probe into the Delhi's now withdrawn excise policy.

In a tweet today, Sisodia wrote in Hindi and said that he has received an offer by the BJP to join them by splitting the AAP in return for getting the cases of CBI and ED against him closed.

"My reply to the BJP is - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and those who conspire. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want to do," Sisodia tweeted.

Last week, CBI conducted searches on Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.

The AAP has said the allegations of corruption are politically motivated.

Claiming innocence, both Sisodia and AAP said that the Deputy CM was targeted because he is a Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. (ANI)

