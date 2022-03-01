New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi government's Industries department has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from agencies to design, develop, operate and maintain 'Dilli Bazaar' e-commerce portal that aims to help traders display and sell their products, an official statement said.

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi was tasked with assisting the Industries department in carrying out the exercise and preparing a strategic roadmap for the 'Dilli Bazaar' platform.

DDC Vice Chairperson, Jasmine Shah said the body has concluded a detailed three-month long consultation exercise with various market associations of Delhi, existing e-commerce platforms, logistics providers etc to create a roadmap for 'Dilli Bazaar'.

"Delhi government's department of Industries has today floated 'Expression of Interest-cum-Request for Qualification' from agencies interested in partnering to design, develop, operate and maintain the 'Dilli Bazaar' platform, including the digital portal as well as offline services," the statement said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in November last year had announced that a 'Dilli Bazaar' is being developed for traders and industrialists to help them display their products and sell them not only domestically, but also abroad.

'Dilli Bazaar' will be designed by deploying the best-in-class technology to enhance the digital presence of local businesses of Delhi, including Delhi traders, sellers, wholesalers, service providers, manufacturing units, etc.

Promoting the motto of 'Go Local', visitors on the 'Dilli Bazaar' platform will be able to search by products, markets, sellers and geographical area to enable their discovery of the distinctive markets of the capital, the statement said.

"The platform will aim to provide a unique visual navigation experience to the iconic markets of Delhi, and at the same time allow the smallest of businesses across Delhi go online with minimal effort," Shah said in the statement.

He said 'Dilli Bazaar' would be among the first and largest e-commerce marketplaces to be compliant with Government of India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) initiative.

"Every seller on the 'Dilli Bazaar' platform will have its own store-front to enable them to showcase their unique shops and products through detailed product catalogues. This will create an additional virtual store running 24x7 at zero setup cost," Shah said.

It will expand the access of the sellers to larger markets, helping them reach domestic as well as international customers, the statement added.

