Jammu, May 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a peaceful protest here on Monday, demanding adequate compensation for the victims of Pakistani shelling in the worst-hit Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior AAP leader Safeer Choudhary, a prominent socio-political activist from Poonch district, led the protest and highlighted the need for “urgent, timely and genuine” compensation for the victims.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shala Darpan Class 8th Result 2025 Out at rajshaladarpan.nic.in: RBSE Releases Class 8 Board Exam Results, Know List of Websites and Steps To Check Grades.

A total of 28 persons lost their lives and over 70 others injured in intense Pakistani shelling between May 7 and 10 across Jammu and Kashmir. Most of the deaths and injuries were reported from the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Pir Panjal region.

“We have assembled here to highlight various demands aimed at ensuring justice and assistance for those hit by Pakistani shelling,” said Choudhary, pushing for Rs 20 lakh each for the families who lost their lives and Rs five lakh for those injured.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Becoming 'Rape Capital', CM Mohan Yadav Failed to Maintain Law and Order, Alleges Congress.

He demanded immediate compensation for farmers and those reliant on livestock who suffered losses.

"It is our duty to stand with the victims of the conflict. Each day, families face hardships due to loss and destruction. Our voices must be heard and it is imperative for the government to act swiftly and compassionately," the AAP leader said.

Choudhary also demanded shelter homes and underground bunkers for each individual family living along the Line of Control (LoC) and have suffered immensely due to Pakistani shelling over the past 75 years.

The Central government must announce a special package for the region and declare all those killed in Pakistani shelling as “martyrs", he said.

The AAP leader also called for establishment of a Government Medical College in Poonch, claiming that lack of medical infrastructure and a shortage of doctors have resulted in many preventable deaths during the recent cross-border shelling.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)