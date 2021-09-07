Panaji, Sep 7 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday started a campaign against unemployment in Goa and asked people to not vote for parties that have failed to provide jobs.

Also Read | Kisan Mahapanchayat: Heavy Traffic Jam in Karnal Due to Farmers’ Protest.

Launching the campaign, AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the biggest issue impacting youth of Goa was a job crisis and the Pramod Sawant government had failed to address it.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Jumps In Front of Train in Moradabad, Dies.

In March this year, Goa reported the third highest unemployment rate in the country at 21.1 per cent, a 6 per cent increase in six months, Chadha said.

"The only people in Goa who get jobs are relatives and friends of politicians. Ordinary Goans who are qualified are unable to get jobs unless they beg in front of their MLAs," the AAP leader claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)