New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday arrived at party chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi to take part in the meeting being held ahead of the Assembly Election results scheduled tomorrow.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's Kalkaji candidate Atishi and Patparganj candidate Awadh Ojha also arrived for the meeting at 5, Ferozeshah road (Kejriwal residence).

Party MP Sanjay Singh said, "Let the meeting begin...The agenda is that we have to win tomorrow with a thumping majority."

AAP candidate from Shahdara, Jitender Singh Shunty emphasized that they all are with Arvind Kejriwal and exuded confidence that the party will form the government in the national capital.

"Let us speak with the party. We will then speak with you. Surveys that are coming in have all been manufactured by them (BJP), to mislead the people...We are completely with Arvind Kejriwal...We will discuss preparations for the counting, how to not get misled if someone attempts it...We are confident of Arvind Kejriwal's victory. AAP will form the government," Shunty told media.

AAP candidate from Mustafabad, Adil Ahmed Khan asserted that he is the "soldier" of Arvind Kejriwal.

"Everyone knows that I am a soldier of Arvind Kejriwal...Every Bureau belongs to the BJP they can go anywhere. BJP has used all of its agencies in these elections, this is shameful," Khan said.

On Thursday, Kejriwal claimed that the BJP called 16 of its candidates to leave Aam Aadmi Party and join the BJP.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them," Kejriwal said.

"If the party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," Kejriwal wrote.

Exit polls have varied in their predictions regarding the margin of the BJP's victory. One poll suggested that BJP could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while two other polls predicted an AAP victory.

Votes will be counted on February 8. AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. (ANI)

