New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Sunday raised suspicion over the role of someone 'near and dear' to Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala behind his murder.

Moose Wala was shot dead this evening by unknown miscreants.

The murder of the Congress leader attracted various political reactions across party lines with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Speaking to ANI, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "We are all shocked to hear about such an incident. Our government's efforts would be to deal with the case strictly. Such punishment would be given to the culprits that one would think before committing a crime. It is unfortunate that the Opposition is doing politics on the incident."

The AAP leader further said that two commandos were allotted to the singer for his security, adding that Moose Wala went out without them when the incident took place.

"Two special commandos were allotted to Moose Wala by the Punjab police. When the incident took place, he was travelling in his private car without security with his two partners. We are also investigating what was the reason that he went out without his security?" he said.

"Were the two partners who were there with him involved in the incident? Because it was known only to them that he will be travelling without his security. The investigation would be done that who was behind his murder," Bharadwaj added.

Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, said that the Punjab government is committed to finishing the gang war in the state.

"The incident is unfortunate. It is also unfortunate that the Opposition parties are doing politics. The Punjab government is committed to finishing the gang war in the state. Today it is time that justice should be served to Moose Wala's family and bring the truth behind the incident to the fore," Singh said.

Suspecting the role of some near and dear ones of the deceased singer behind the firing incident, the AAP MP said that the probe from this angle is also necessary.

"Punjab police had given him a bullet-proof car and two special commandos. But during the time of the incident, none were present. Why were they not there? Is there a role of the people living nearby him? A probe on these points is necessary," he said.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation into the firing incident on Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, that claimed his life in Punjab's Mansa, showed that it is an inter-gang rivalry, said a police official on Sunday.

Amid political backlash over revoking the security of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to all to "stay calm".

Expressing shock over the death of the singer, the Punjab CM said that the culprits will not be spared. (ANI)

