New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Sushil Kumar Rinku was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for throwing papers at the chair.

Rinku, who is MP from Jalandhar, was suspended after the House passed the bill for control of services in Delhi. Rinku is the only member of Aam Aadmi Party in the Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved the motion for Rinku’s suspension.

He said Rinku had “torn papers and thrown these towards the chair” and should be suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session.

The Speaker put the motion moved by the minister before the House and announced that Rinku had been suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session. He said the member had acted against the dignity and decorum of the House.

The monsoon session of Parliament will continue till August 11.

Lok Sabha passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by a voice vote after a walkout by members of I.N.D.I.A alliance.

In his reply to the debate, Home Minister Amit Shah said targeted I.N.D.I.A alliance. He said that opposition parties did not take part in the debate on any bill passed in the House and kept protesting on their demands over the debate on the Manipur situation.

Pointing towards the opposition benches, he asked what has changed that they were taking part in the bill concerning Delhi.

“The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi...," he said. (ANI)

