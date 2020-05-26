India News | AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal Files Bail Plea in Delhi Court in Doctor's Suicide Case

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor in the national capital, filed a bail plea in the matter in a Delhi court on Tuesday.

The regular bail plea is slated for hearing in a Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday.

The plea, filed through advocates Ravi Drall and Mohd Irshad, said that the allegations levied against the accused are completely false and fabricated and that the accused has no role in the unfortunate suicide of the deceased. It added that Jarwal is equally pained by the death of the person.

It said that the allegation against Jarwal, who is currently in Tihar jail, holds no water in the light of the blatant exposure of the illegal activity of the deceased.

"The applicant has never contacted the decease or any of his family members either personally or through any other person, therefore, there is no question of threatening of demand for money," the bail plea said.

The plea said that the accused has been known for his fight against the tanker mafia and his efforts have helped the people of his constituency to get some relief from the problem of water shortage, which was artificially caused by the illegal sale and purchase of water tankers run by Delhi Jal Board by an organised syndicate of the water mafia.

"The act of the deceased is unfortunate, which is the result of his own frustration due to his family tussles. In fact, under the governance of AAP, water pipelines were laid from Sonia Vihar area due to which water supply through water tankers reduced and ultimately DJB reduced the number of tankers," the plea said.

"The applicant may have acquaintance with the co-accused named in the FIR because he also belongs to the same political party but it absolutely false that he has ever extorted money from deceased or his family members," it added.

The bail plea said that the veracity and genuineness of the suicide note is a matter of investigation and there might be a case the same has been used as a tool to take revenge as the applicant acted heavily against the tanker mafia.

It sought bail on humanitarian grounds saying that Jarwal, over the last one and half months, was busy in relief works in the Deoli constituency as he is the MLA of the constituency where food is distributed among 20,000 people approximately daily and sanitation drive is also done among all the residential areas under his authority.

A Delhi court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused persons in the abetment to the suicide of Dr Rajinder Singh, 52, who committed suicide by hanging himself on April 18.

The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had alleged that his father also supplied water tanker to the DJB. He claimed that his father was in the business of supplying water tankers since 2007 and was upset because of monetary loss.

The family of the deceased had claimed the accused demanded money and failing which his payment was stopped. The AAP MLA from Deoli, however, has denied the charges. (ANI)

