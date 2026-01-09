New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Friday staged a protest outside the Delhi assembly against the state government.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha accused the BJP-led state government of trying to divert attention from key issues in Delhi, such as law and order, contaminated water, pollution and the Yamuna by circulating a "fraudulent" video involving LoP Atishi.

He demanded action against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and others who shared the clip with an alleged wrong transcription.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "There are various issues in Delhi, law and order, contaminated water, Yamuna, pollution and to avoid these problems, BJP has made a fraudulent video and dragged the name of Guru Sahab into it so that discussions cannot be done on the real issues...Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra posted a video with the wrong transcription, we want action against him and those who shared that video. They should be suspended for six months"

A day earlier, the Delhi Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP MLAs protested against AAP over alleged remarks by LoP Atishi on a Sikh Guru.

Then AAP MLAs entered the Assembly carrying posters and chanting slogans, demanding the resignation of Kapil Mishra.

The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly commenced on January 5 (Monday) and will continue until January 8.

AAP MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition Mukesh Ahlawat wrote to Speaker Vijendra Gupta regarding allegations against Atishi and the circulation of videos related to the matter.

In his letter, Ahlawat stated, "The video tweeted by Kapil Mishra is not part of the official record of the Assembly, which raises serious concerns about how he obtained the video footage. Even in the footage tweeted by him, it is clear that LoP Atishi is saying, "Then please conduct the discussion. Why have you been running away since morning? You are saying, 'respect dogs, respect dogs.' Hon'ble Speaker, please allow a discussion on this matter."

The Aam Aadmi Party legislative party has demanded that the full footage from the Assembly cameras be provided, in which the statement by LoP Atishi is clearly visible and audible.

Further, the cancellation of the Delhi Assembly membership of Kapil Mishra for circulating false videos. Suspension for six months of all other MLAs who circulated a manipulated video along with a false transcription. (ANI)

