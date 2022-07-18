New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Newly elected AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Monday announced he will donate his entire salary and that of his staff to support higher education of students coming from economically weaker sections in Punjab.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab took oath on Monday and committed to donate his entire salary for higher education of "Punjab students" during his six-year term.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

"After Ardaas at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, took oath in Parliament as MP Rajya Sabha & Committed to donate all mine & staff salary for higher education of economically weak Punjabi students," Sahney tweeted.

Sahney, elected to Rajya Sabha last month, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist. He is the international president of the World Punjabi Organisation, which is functional in 22 countries.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Sahney had helped in evacuating 500 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs by sending three chartered flights at his own expense to Kabul after Taliban took over Afghanistan. PTI PK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)