New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora paid a courtesy call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during the ongoing Parliament session and discussed national and state issues including law and order situation in Punjab.

In a statement here on Wednesday, Arora said, "A detailed discussion on various National and State issues were discussed during this meeting."

"Discussions were also held about the prevailing law and order situation in Punjab," he added.

Discussions were also held on affordable health for the poor.

Arora expressed his complete satisfaction with the meeting and said that Amit Shah assured his full support.

"The Hon'ble Union Home Minister assured his full support to Punjab with regard to every aspect," Sanjeev Arora said.

Further, Arora expressed they also exchanged pleasantries with each other during this meeting.

"The meeting will prove to be very useful for the State of Punjab in many aspects," he said. (ANI)

