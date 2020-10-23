New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday wrote to the chief of National Commission for Scheduled Castes and raised the issue of alleged atrocities against Dalits under the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Singh claimed that crime against the community has increased in the past few months and sought the Commission's intervention in the matter.

"There is a need to take strict action and ensure protection of the community from violence. Hence I request you to intervene in the matter and take strict action," he said.

Singh listed out various incidents of alleged atrocities and violence faced by the Dalit community members in the state.

