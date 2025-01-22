New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has expressed confidence of his party's victory in the Delhi assembly elections and said the party will win over 60 seats.

He also said that Arvind Kejriwal will again become Delhi Chief Minister.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump-Led Administration Clearly Prioritising Bilateral Ties With India, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

"Today our candidate Ajay Dutt organised a very good public meeting in Ambedkar Nagar and the AAP is winning from here, Ajay Dutt is winning from here and for the fourth time, Arvind Kejriwal will be the CM," he said.

"Two big announcements have a huge impact. Rs 2100 to women and free treatment for the elderly people above 60 years of age. I think that this time more than 60 seats will come to AAP and a government with a huge majority will be formed in Delhi," he added.

Also Read | Pickleball Rules and Regulations: How to Play? All You Need to Know About Sport As India Hosts 4th National Pickleball Tournament.

Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on Kejriwal as electioneering gained momentum in the national capital.

"The Delhi CM made his party on the basis that he will fight corruption... At that time, he made corruption allegations against Congress based on CAG reports. Today, there are 14 CAG reports that make serious corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal. One such CAG report suggests a scam by Arvind Kejriwal related to health which is worth Rs 382 crore," party leader Ajay Maken alleged.

"The CAG reports suggest that a sum of Rs 382.52 crore more than the tender was spent on three hospitals. This is the reason that Arvind Kejriwal did not let the CAG report be presented in the Vidhan Sabha. I am making a direct allegation that this is the reason that the CAG report was stopped," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)