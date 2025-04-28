New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi criticised Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Monday for not visiting the Bawana jhuggi cluster where a massive fire broke out and claimed the lives of at least two children and destroyed around 800 slum dwellings. She accused the Delhi CM of a delayed response.

In a post on X, she said: "Time of fire in 800 slums in Bawana Assembly Constituency: Around 11 AM. The time when the Chief Minister was listening to "Mann Ki Baat" in Bawana: 11:00 AM. Chief Minister's tweet about the fire: 11 PM Social Welfare Minister (@bjpravinder16 - who is also the local MLA)'s tweet: Not yet. Chief Minister's visit to the fire location: Not yet. Social Welfare Minister's visit: Not yet. 800 slums were burned. 2 children were burned alive. The Chief Minister and the local MLA were nearby listening to "Mann Ki Baat" and tweeting about it, but they didn't have even a minute for the burning slums. The Chief Minister tweeted 12 hours after the fire broke out. So far, no one from the government has even met with the victims. What kind of inhuman government is this..."

On Sunday, Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and asked her to provide immediate assistance to the victims of the tragic fire incident in Rohini.

Nadda, who is also the BJP's national president, directed the party's Delhi unit president, Virendra Sachdeva, to mobilise BJP workers (karyakartas) to support those affected by the incident and assist the authorities in relief efforts.

At least two people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a jhuggi (slum) near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini, in the national capital, on Sunday. The bodies of the two victims have been recovered from the site, and further search and rescue operations are currently underway.

"We received a call at 11:55 am. As soon as we received the call, our ADO, AK Sharma, and four to five fire brigades were dispatched to the site. Since the lanes here are narrow, our vehicles were unable to reach the site. Given the intensity of the fire, it was declared a Medium category fire. Now, nearly 26 vehicles are deployed at the scene. Two children with burn injuries were recovered, and they have been shifted to the hospital. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet; the police will investigate it," MK Chattopadhyay, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the West Zone, said.

Mitthu, a resident of a slum in Delhi's Rohini, expressed his ordeal after his son lost his life in a fire incident at their home. "My son was 4 years old. I went to work with my wife this morning. I received a call around 3 PM stating that our jhuggi had burned down. I could not find my son when I arrived. Later, I found that he had been completely burnt," Mitthu told ANI.

Authorities have not yet ascertained the exact cause of the fire. Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

