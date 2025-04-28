Hyderabad, April 28: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is expected to declare the TS SSC (Class 10) Results 2025 today, April 28, at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the exams can access and download their marks memo by entering their hall ticket number on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. Scroll down to know how to download the TS SSC Result 2025 on bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: Know When and Where To Check BSE Telangana Class 10 Results When Declared.

Along with the release of the Telangana SSC 10th Results 2025, the board will also publish key statistics including the total number of students registered, those who appeared, the overall pass percentage, and details of toppers. TS SSC Result 2025 Date and Time: Know When and Where To Check BSE Telangana Class 10 Results When Declared.

How to Download TS SSC Result 2025

Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the ‘S.S.C. Public Examinations April 2025 Results’ link

Submit your hall ticket number in the required field

The TS SSC 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Download the marks memo and print a copy for future reference

While the board has not officially confirmed the result date and time, it is widely anticipated that the TS SSC Results 2025 will be declared on either April 28 or April 29. Once announced, the direct link to view the results will be activated on the official site. To stay informed, students are advised to regularly check the official website or bookmark this page for the latest updates regarding the Telangana SSC 2025 result announcement.

