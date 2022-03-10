Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) AAP's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann is leading from Punjab's Dhuri seat by a margin of 4,387 votes on Thursday, according to early poll trends.

Mann is leading over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab is underway.

