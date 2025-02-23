New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party is scheduled to hold a meeting Sunday afternoon with their legislative party members, to finalise the name of who will be the Leader of Opposition, and to discuss the agenda they will raise in the first session of the Delhi Assembly. Party's national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be present in the meeting.

According to sources, the legislative party's meeting will be at its headquarters 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla lane in the national capital and members will decide on their Leader of Opposition.

The Delhi assembly session will commence on February 24, where the MLAs will be sworn in and the new Speaker will be appointed. Bharatiya Janata Party's leader Vijender Gupta has been nominated as speaker, whereas Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed pro-tem speaker in the meantime.

On the second day of the session (February 25), the Comptroller Auditor General's (CAG) report will be tabled, which allegedly details corruption and irregularities by the erstwhile AAP.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana said that with the report being tabled, "many things will come to light," whether it is detailing corruption and irregularities in excise policy, renovation of former CM's residence (dubbed as Sheesh Mahal by the BJP) or in education policies.

"The report will be tabled in the House and many things will come to light. I think the truth will come out in the CAG report. Whether it is education, liquor, or Sheesh Mahal, many such issues will be raised in the House," Khurana told ANI on Sunday.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Punjabi actor and the daughter of Kirti Kisan Union leader Baldev Singh, Sonia Mann, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday in the presence of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab. She has appeared in multiple films in various languages, including in Malayalam, Hindi, Telegu and Marathi. Her debut was a Malayalam movie titled 'Hide n' seek'. Apart from films, she has also appeared in music videos of famous singers, including slain singer Sidhu Mooswala in 2018.

Her father was a farm leader and activist who was shot dead by Khalistani militants in the 1980s. (ANI)

