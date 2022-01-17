Chandigarh, January 17: AAP's Punjab Chief Ministerial candidate's name will be announced on Tuesday at noon, party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

"AAP's Punjab CM face will be announced tomorrow at noon," Kejriwal said to reporters.

This announcement holds importance ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

