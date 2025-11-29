New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh warned that public anger against the BJP has peaked, with residents determined to punish the government in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-elections, as per a release.

Campaigning alongside former MLA Durgesh Pathak during a roadshow in Naraina Ward 139 on Friday, he urged voters to back AAP candidate Rajan Arora and said Delhiites, exhausted by nine months of BJP rule, are ready to give AAP victory in all 12 wards.

The AAP MP asserted that Rekha Gupta's administration has reduced Delhi to the world's most polluted city, trapping citizens in a gas chamber. At the same time, Arvind Kejriwal had delivered world-class schools, mohalla clinics, and essential relief through free electricity, water and bus travel. Sanjay Singh appealed to people to remember Kejriwal's work and service when they cast their vote.

Addressing the people, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Nine months ago, the people of Delhi made a mistake and today the entire city is regretting it. Since the BJP Government came, private schools have arbitrarily increased fees by up to 80 per cent and parents are being pushed out of schools. During Arvind Kejriwal's ten years in office, no school had the courage to raise fees."

The AAP MP added that the contrast in power supply is equally stark. "In the AAP Government, power cuts had completely ended, Delhi received 24x7 electricity and two hundred units were free. Today, people are suffering four-hour-long power cuts," he said.

Addressing the pollution crisis, Sanjay Singh said that PM Narendra Modi and CM Rekha Gupta have "turned Delhi into the world's most polluted city in just nine months and forced people to breathe inside a gas chamber."

He added, "When AAP workers protest against pollution, the BJP's police throttle them and chase them away." He appealed to residents to correct the mistake made nine months ago by voting for AAP candidate Rajan Arora.

Sanjay Singh said the public mood against the Chief Minister is clear. "People have started calling Delhi's CM Rekha Gupta 'Chachi 420'. In one video, she said that her minister stood on top of the garbage mountain and declared that it must go," he said. He reminded the CM, "Garbage is cleaned only when a 'jhaadu' is used. Standing on a mountain and doing 'nautanki' (theatrics) does not solve the problem."

Recalling how Delhi had repeatedly trusted Arvind Kejriwal and AAP in three Assembly elections and in the MCD elections, he said the disappointment across the city today is enormous. "The entire city is distressed after nine months of BJP rule. Now is the time to respond to the BJP," he said. He urged people to press the 'jhaadu' (AAP's electoral symbol)and ensure the victory of Rajan Arora.

Sanjay Singh said, "AAP leaders worked day and night, answered every phone and solved every issue, but the moment they were not in power, bulldozers returned, extortion began and people started receiving threats from police officials." He assured voters that if AAP wins, "Rajan Arora and Durgesh Pathak will together fight for the people of the constituency."

Calling the BJP's governance machinery broken, he said, "The four engines of the BJP, Prime Minister Modi, Rekha Gupta, the MCD and the LG, have all become junk." He took potshots at the BJP for preparing "fake ghats for Chhath," saying that "only those who are themselves fake and low-quality create fake ghats."

Appealing to the people to vote on 30 November, he said they must remember Arvind Kejriwal's service. "Remember Arvind Kejriwal's work for your children, the excellent schools, free electricity, free water, free bus travel for women and Mohalla Clinics," he said.

Sanjay Singh reminded voters of the strength of the broom. "The 'jhaadu' is essential whether cleaning a home, a neighbourhood or the whole of Delhi. When someone is possessed by an evil spirit, it is the 'jhaadu' that drives it out. The BJP leaders are behaving as if possessed and now the people of Delhi must use the 'jhaadu' to drive that spirit out," he said.

He urged voters to ensure a decisive victory for Rajan Arora and bring back honest and service-oriented governance to the capital. (ANI)

