Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Star cricketer Virat Kohli continues to inspire fans not only with his exceptional cricketing skills but also with his sharp fashion sense. His recent airport looks, in particular, have grabbed attention, especially among men.

Hours after scoring a century against New Zealand at Indore on Sunday, Kohli returned to Mumbai during the early hours of Monday.

He was spotted in a cool look, donning an off-white long-sleeve knit shirt with a deep V-neck. Beneath the V-neck, a dark undershirt provides contrast and depth. He paired them with black pants and white sneakers. The navy blue cap added a sporty edge to his overall look.

Soon after landing in Mumbai, he was spotted at the airport again, this time departing from the city. He might be heading to London, where he usually spends much of his personal time with his wife Anushka and children Vamika and Akaay.

Coming to the match, while team India failed to seal the ODI series win against New Zealand, Virat slammed a valiant century, almost a lone warrior effort, which gave Men in Blue and fans some hope, and to him, plenty of records and milestones.

Once again, just when India looked down and out at 71/4, Virat, who scored a 108-ball 124 with 10 fours and three sixes, gave India hope with an 88-run stand for the fifth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy and a 99-run stand for the seventh wicket with Harshit Rana.

This is Virat's 85th international century, and the chase for Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries continues. Also, this is Virat's 54th ODI ton, a record-extending one. (ANI)

