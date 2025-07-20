New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): After briefly attending an all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh launched an attack on the central government, raising several key domestic and international issues and demanding clarifications.

One of the major issues Singh flagged was the demolition drive in Delhi. "Slums were demolished in Delhi, and I have raised this issue, and the government should stop it," he said.

He also highlighted the plight of people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Purvanchal who earn their livelihood by setting up small cart-based shops. "You have ruined their lives... I will raise this issue," Singh said.

Speaking to ANI, the AAP MP said, "I am heading to another important meeting after taking permission from JP Nadda, who is chairing the all-party meeting. On behalf of my party, I raised the issue that the US President is repeatedly claiming he brokered the ceasefire (between Indian and Pakistan) in the name of the trade deal. The government must clarify."

Singh also criticised the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. "The SIR exercise should be stopped in Bihar... If the government does not respond, we will raise questions both inside and outside the House...," he said.

The monsoon session is set to begin on July 21 and will continue till August 21. The government is expected to table a packed legislative agenda, with multiple bills listed for discussion and passage.

Some of the key bills include -- Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2025, the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) bill 2025, the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) bill 2025, the Mines and Mines (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025, the National Sports Governance Bill 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Also on the agenda are the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, the Indian Ports Bill, 2025, and the Income Tax Bill, 2025. (ANI)

