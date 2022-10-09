New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and enquired about the health of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a tweet, Singh said he also met Yadav's son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at the hospital.

The Samajwadi Party founder continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said on Sunday.

The 82-year-old has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

