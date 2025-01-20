New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday held a press conference, criticizing BJP leader Parvesh Verma's asset growth.

Bhardwaj alleged significant increase in BJP MP Parvesh Verma's declared assets, claiming a lack of transparency. He stated that while Verma's immovable assets rose from Rs12 crore in 2019 to Rs19 crore, which is within acceptable limits, his movable assets saw an unprecedented jump from Rs3.2 crore to Rs96.5 crore--marking a 2,915% growth in just five years.

Also Read | Beant Singh Assassination Case: 'Take Decision on Balwant Singh Rajoana's Mercy Petition by March 18': Supreme Court Issues Deadline to Centre.

"His immovable assets grew from Rs12 crore in 2019 to Rs19 crore, which is acceptable. But his movable assets jumped from Rs3.2 crore to Rs96.5 crore--a 2,915% increase in just five years," he said.

He further claimed that Verma's income growth saw a huge increase of 11,488% in five years.

Also Read | RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict: Victim's Father Demands Maximum Punishment for Convict Sanjay Roy Ahead of Sentence Pronouncement, Heavy Security Outside Sealdah Court.

"In 2017-18, his annual income was Rs17 lakh. This year, he declared Rs19.7 crore--a growth of 11,488% in five years," he said.

"In every election, BJP presents a poster boy as an ideal leader for Delhi. This time, the entire police and election machinery is being used for BJP's poster boy, Parvesh Verma. Verma could give lectures abroad on how to grow wealth so fast. If Trump knew this, he might have invited him to his oath ceremony," he quipped.

On Yogi Adityanath's rallies announcement in the Delhi Assembly election, he remarked, "If Yogi Adityanath shares the formula for such rapid income growth in his rallies, even we would attend. He teaches the poor about 'Katenge to batenge', but BJP leaders' sons learn how to multiply wealth."

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)