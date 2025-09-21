New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his national address on the implementation of GST reforms. Bharadwaj said the announcement was neither new nor impactful and suggested the timing of the speech was chosen to avoid clashing with the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan cricket match later in the evening.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said, "It seemed like Prime Minister Modi would say something about increasing the fees charged by companies sponsoring H-1B applicants to $100,000 and the tariffs imposed by US President Trump, but the GST news is very old," Bharadwaj remarked.

Referring to PM Modi's mostly addressing the nation in the late evening, he said, "The Prime Minister used to address the nation at 8 PM, but today it was at 5 PM, perhaps because tonight at 8 PM there is the India vs Pakistan match."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of the next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms from September 22, marking what he called a major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Addressing the nation ahead of the rollout, PM Modi said the reforms would usher in a countrywide "GST Bachat Utsav," benefiting poor, middle-class, farmers, traders, and entrepreneurs alike.

"From the sunrise of the very first day of Navratri, the nation is taking another important and major step towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Tomorrow, on the first day of Navratri, September 22, along with the rising of Suryadev, the Next Generation GST Reforms will come into effect," he said.

The Prime Minister said that with the increased savings and easier purchases, the poor, middle class, farmers, women, traders and entrepreneurs of the country are all set to "benefit greatly."

"From tomorrow, across the country, a 'GST Bachat Utsav' will begin. In this GST Bachat Utsav, your savings will increase and you will be able to purchase your favourite items more easily. The poor, middle class, neo middle class, youth, farmers, women, shopkeepers, traders, and entrepreneurs -- all will benefit greatly," he said.

PM Modi said, "During this festive season, everyone will have reason to celebrate, and the happiness of every family in the country will grow."

Calling it a festive gift, the Prime Minister said the reforms would accelerate India's growth story, make business easier, attract investment, and ensure every state becomes an equal partner in development.

"When India took the historic step of implementing GST in 2017, it marked the beginning of changing an old system and creating a new history. For decades, the people of our country, including all of you and our traders, were caught in the web of multiple taxes -- octroi, entry tax, sales tax, excise duty, service tax, and dozens of other such levies," he said. (ANI)

