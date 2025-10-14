Visitors experience eco-cultural tourism with the Karbi and Bodo communities under the J4L (Photo/Aaranyak)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 14 (ANI): 'Journey for Learning' (J4L), a community-based eco-cultural tourism initiative supported by Aaranyak, was awarded the Best Community-Based Tourism Initiative at the Northeast India Tourism Awards (NEITA) 2025, announced on October 11.

The Northeast India Tourism Awards (NEITA) 2025 marks the inaugural edition of a landmark initiative celebrating individuals and organisations shaping the future of tourism across the eight states of Northeast India.

Envisioned as the "Oscars of Northeast Tourism," NEITA aims to recognise excellence in travel, culture and innovation across the region.

The Journey for Learning (J4L) combines experiential learning with the conservation of indigenous knowledge. Operating in the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong and Manas landscapes of Assam, it promotes sustainable tourism through a participatory approach to natural resource management and provides livelihood opportunities for local communities.

By connecting visitors with the Karbi community's nature, wildlife and culture-related traditions, J4L showcases how community-led models can strengthen both conservation and rural development.

Similarly, the indigenous philosophy-inspired 'live with nature principle' of the Bodo community is the core of tourism activities in Manas Landscape, where one can understand the spirit of co-existence, community conservation initiatives for water and forest and get new insight into wildlife habitat.

J4L has made notable progress in promoting community-based eco-cultural tourism in Karbi Anglong, Assam, through the active involvement of local communities, who have been central to its success.

With 10 women-led Kindulangso homestays and 11 community-led Langkiri guiding groups, and 10 women-led 'Theso SHG' for providing catering and food services, the initiative has generated sustainable livelihoods while conserving local ecosystems.

Together, these efforts have hosted over 1,614 bed-nights, served over 4,000 meals, and welcomed 788 guests so far for guided nature experiences, supported by transparent benefit-sharing and biodiversity conservation models.

Annual income from 'Ingnam Kengkam' has steadily grown, peaking in 2024, underscoring how community ownership and participation have driven J4L's success in blending traditional knowledge, women's leadership, and eco-friendly tourism to strengthen both resilience and environmental sustainability.

Aaranyak is committed towards conservation of biodiversity, ecosystem and supporting the indigenous communities residing in Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong and Manas Landscapes through promotion of natural resource management, alternative and sustainable livelihoods activities, education, and awareness, The initiative is supported by IUCN - Kfw. (ANI)

