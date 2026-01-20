Washington DC, January 20: US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about Greenland and said that he would meet several parties in Davos. He reiterated his stance on Greenland, calling it integral for American and world security at large. The US President shared the details of the conversation in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

He said, "I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte, the Secretary General of NATO, concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back -- On that, everyone agrees!" Trump reiterated his statement of ensuring global peace through strength and claimed that the United States stands as the most powerful country due to the "rebuilding" by Trump in his first term as the President. Greenland Tensions Rise as US Sends Aircraft to Pituffik Space Base Amid Donald Trump Takeover Bid.

"The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our Military during my First Term, which rebuilding continues at even more expedited pace. We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World -- And it is done, quite simply, through STRENGTH!" This comes as the US is set to deploy a North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft at the Pituffik space base, Greenland, as tensions rise over President Donald Trump's move to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory. Donald Trump Ties His Stance on Greenland to Not Getting Nobel Peace Prize, Say European Officials.

‘America Is the Most Powerful Country Anywhere on the Globe’

NORAD said that the aircraft will arrive at the base to support various long-planned activities. They also said that this action is taken in coordination with Denmark and Greenland. Previously, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland. In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory. He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

